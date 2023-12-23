Jailer to Leo: Top 10 Tamil movies of 2023 to watch on OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 23, 2023

Chithha is the story of a man who raises a girl like his own but things change when she goes missing. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Viduthalai Part 1 is about a policeman who is stuck between duty and morality while in between a brutal campaign. On Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jigarthanda Double X is an action-comedy movie of a filmmaker and gangster collaborating to make a movie. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maaveeran, an action thriller movie about a cartoonist who starts hearing the voice of his cartoons. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A rookie cop and a veteran officer come together to catch a serial killer. Watch Por Thozil on SonyLIV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Good Night is a fun rom-com about a man who snores too much and how it affects his life. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayothi, the story of a family who gets involved in a series of mishaps. A stranger meanwhile comes and helps him. On Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aditha Karikalan takes the throne of the Chola Dynasty in her own hands in Ponniyin Selvan: II. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo, an innocent cafe owner gets dragged into a drug cartel, watch this action crime movie on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer is the story of a retired jailer who goes on a manhunt to find the killers of his son. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 underrated movies of 2023 on OTT and in theatres

 

 Find Out More