Bollywood hotties who slay in cut-out dresses.
Deepika Padukone looked ravishing in an orange ribbed dress.
Alia Bhatt looked like a barbie doll in a pink mini dress.
Anushka Sharma oozes oomph in a black cut-out dress with a plunging neckline.
Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a black cut-out thigh-high slit gown.
Kiara Advani wore a red mini sequin dress with side cut-outs.
Malaika Arora looked like a bombshell in a satin red one-shoulder gown.
Ananya Panday looked hot in a black cut-out dress.
