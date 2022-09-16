Actresses who don ruched dresses

Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt and more Bollywood divas who don ruched sarees.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looked ravishing in pink mini dress with asymmetrical hemline.

Source: Bollywood

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon pulled off a ruched strapless blue bodycon dress.

Source: Bollywood

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looked ultra-hot in red dress with flower embellishments.

Source: Bollywood

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone ooze oomph in one-shoulder black ruched mini dress.

Source: Bollywood

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt donned a cute looking pink mini dress with red petal prints and cut-out.

Source: Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her figure in beige-toned mini dress.

Source: Bollywood

