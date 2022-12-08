Stunning girl

The actress is looking sizzling in this photoshoot and the click is surely pipiing hot.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Glam diva

It goes without saying that Janhvi Kapoor is one of the fittest and most glamorous stars in Bollywood.

Source: Bollywood

Striking pose

The diva has striked a cute pose as she looks sensuously in front of the camera.

Source: Bollywood

Zoomed in

Just look at Janhvi's makeup. We surely cannot take our eyes off the same.

Source: Bollywood

Hot avatar

Her latest snap is breaking the internet. Look at the way the actress is showing off her cleavage.

Source: Bollywood

Hand on cleavage

Looking straight into the camera, the actress was seen putting her hand on her chest.

Source: Bollywood

Kohl goals

Apply some kajal, nude lip shade and be glam and sexy like Janhvi.

Source: Bollywood

Super stylish

It is impossible to miss this snap of the actress in a black sexy dress.

Source: Bollywood

Sultry

The diva looked sultry in a black cut out dress which has set Instagram on fire.

Source: Bollywood

Black tulle saree

If you want to attend a party then a black saree can do wonders. The chikankari work saree had great detailing.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and more expensive weddings of celebs

 Find Out More