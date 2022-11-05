Bollywood beauties in mini-skirts

Mini-skirts will never go out of fashion no matter which era it may be, and Bollywood beauties like Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone and others prove so…

Russel D'Silva

Source: Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor effortlessly combines cute and sexy in that yellow mini-skirt.

Source: Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan looks badass in that black mini-skirt.

Source: Bollywood

Malaika Arora

While that tasselled mini-skirt totally brings out the diva in Malaika Arora.

Source: Bollywood

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday does know how to connect with her inner cheerleader in this mini-skirt, right?

Source: Bollywood

Tamannaah Bhatia

And Tamannaah Bhatia matches her top with her mini-skirt like a pro.

Source: Bollywood

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon sizzles in her shimmer mini-skirt, doesn’t she?

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani

Disha Patani reminds one and all why you seldom go wrong in a denim mini-skirt.

Source: Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra

As does Priyanka Chopra, especially when the denim mini-skirt is paired with a sleeveless crop top.

Source: Bollywood

Deepika Padukone

Finally, Deepika Padukone chooses the ideal mini-skirt to do justice to her long legs.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Katrina Kaif, Raveena Tandon and more Bollywood beauties who boldly performed striptease scenes

 Find Out More