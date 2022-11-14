Janhvi Kapoor knows how to slay in basic denim shorts and so do the following divas.Source: Bollywood
Disha Patani sets the temperature soaring in white and blue.Source: Bollywood
Sara Ali Khan's blue lipstick grabs all the attention.Source: Bollywood
Ananya Panday is a rockstar.Source: Bollywood
Shanaya Kapoor looks as beautiful as the sun in the background.Source: Bollywood
Kriti Sanon flaunts her long legs whilst posing for her brand.Source: Bollywood
Khushi Kapoor is happy when at the beach.Source: Bollywood
Suhana Khan is one HOTTIE.Source: Bollywood
Nora Fatehi has some chill time by the pool.Source: Bollywood
Shraddha Kapoor truly loves fashion.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!