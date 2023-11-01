Janhvi Kapoor, Esha Gupta and more divas ooze hotness, 'Just Looking Like a WOW'

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023

Disha Patani set the temperature soaring with her hotness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nora Fatehi's bold pictures will make your jaw drop.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiara Advani's pictures are a treat to all.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt manages to look drop dead gorgeous in any outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kriti Sanon never disappoints the fashion police with her style statements.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan manages to turn heads in style and how!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi Kapoor's smoking hot pictures will make you go weak in the knees.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia oozes oomph in this picture and we cannot take our eyes off her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Esha Gupta is a bombshell and her pictures will leave you asking for more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone flaunts her perfectly toned body in this outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 11 worst cameos ever in Bollywood films courtesy Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and others

 

 Find Out More