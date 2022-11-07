Janhvi often posts mushy snaps with Orhan who is also close to Bollywood stars like Nysa Devgn, Khushi Kapoor and many more.Source: Bollywood
This picture was taken when the alleged couple had been to a restaurant and were papped.Source: Bollywood
Orhan Awatramani is a socialite who follows many stars on social media. This snap was taken when they were celebrating Shanaya Kapoor's birthday.Source: Bollywood
The rumoured couple was seen having fun. This was when Janhvi turned 25.Source: Bollywood
In the post, he had called the actress his love and wished her happy birthday and prayed for her best in life.Source: Bollywood
The diva looked gorgeous in a neon yellow dress and was hugging Orhan. He was twinning in black t-shirt.Source: Bollywood
Janhvi was seen getting reunited with her man at a happening party, and this romantic snap is the proof.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!