Janhvi's intimacy with Orhan Awatramani

Janhvi often posts mushy snaps with Orhan who is also close to Bollywood stars like Nysa Devgn, Khushi Kapoor and many more.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

When Janhvi's bf was at the restaurant with her

This picture was taken when the alleged couple had been to a restaurant and were papped.

Source: Bollywood

What does Janhvi's bf do?

Orhan Awatramani is a socialite who follows many stars on social media. This snap was taken when they were celebrating Shanaya Kapoor's birthday.

Source: Bollywood

Romantic

The rumoured couple was seen having fun. This was when Janhvi turned 25.

Source: Bollywood

Orhan expressing love for Janhvi

In the post, he had called the actress his love and wished her happy birthday and prayed for her best in life.

Source: Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor being cosy with rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani

The diva looked gorgeous in a neon yellow dress and was hugging Orhan. He was twinning in black t-shirt.

Source: Bollywood

Cosy

Janhvi was seen getting reunited with her man at a happening party, and this romantic snap is the proof.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and more Bollywood divas who turn up the sass and spice with the trendiest shades

 Find Out More