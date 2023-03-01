Janhvi Kapoor heads for a vacation with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya?

Janhvi Kapoor was lately seen with Shikhar Pahariya her rumoured boyfriend heading for a family trip? Here's what we know about the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Siddhi Chatterjee

Mar 01, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor seen with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

The actress with Shikhar were seen lately at Mumbai airport.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vacation

Reportedly, Janhvi her sister Khushi, dad Boney Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya have gone for a family vacation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shikhar seen with Boney

Janhvi's rumoured bf was seen with Boney and was following him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi-Shikhar's relation

The duo neither have confirmed nor denied about their relationship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cute comments

The rumoured pair can never stop commenting on each others social media posts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Family time

It looks like the actress is introducing Shikhar to the family, by looking at the photos.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Departure together

It was interesting to see that Boney waited for Shikhar before they went towards the entrance of departure.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jamai babu?

Fans of Janhvi could not stop calling Shikhar jamai babu

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Son-in-law goals

Fans of the actress have already started addressing Shikhar as Boney's jamai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shikhar joining Kapoors

What are your thoughts about Shikhar joining Janhvi and her family for the family vacation?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

