Janhvi Kapoor in Bawaal, Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh and more Abla Nari characters that became a hit with audiences

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 26, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor

Fans were moved seeing Janhvi as Nisha in Bawaal

Kiara Advani as Katha

Many might say that Katha is an abla nari character

Kiara Advani

Kabir Singh's Preeti is most abla nari of recent Bollywood

Pooja Hegde

She was damsel in distress in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Shraddha Kapoor

Her performance as Aashiqui 2's Aarohi is legendary

Sara Ali Khan

She was a lonely but spunky gal in Simmba

Diana Penty

Fans loved Diana Penty as Meera in Cocktail

Srinidhi Shetty

Srinidhi Shetty as Reena was horribly written in KGF 2

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai was a woman with no agency in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Preeti Jhangiani

She was a young widow in the hit Mohabbatein

Nutan

The actress suffering in roles of women pained by societal norms

Meena Kumari

Meena Kumari was named Tragedy Queen for her melancholic roles

