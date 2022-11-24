Janhvi is looking ultra sultry in this frame as she is seen doing a hair flip in the sea.Source: Bollywood
If you are planning to unwind then just wear an orange bikini like the Roohi actress did and pose on the rocks.Source: Bollywood
Janhvi is a total beach baby as she lives to pose by the sea in Maldives.Source: Bollywood
The actress knows to set the screen on fire with her sultry look in this swimsuit.Source: Bollywood
The actress looked like a goddess in this multi-coloured bikini which you can surely wear for your date or honeymoon.Source: Bollywood
No one can beat Janhvi when it comes to wearing a white bikini and striking a smile in front of the camera.Source: Bollywood
Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi's daughter has turned out to be a charmer.Source: Bollywood
The actress is seen sitting by the sea and looking at the sunset maybe.Source: Bollywood
This snap was taken when Janhvi was in Maldives. She is seen taking a cute selfie and showing off her cleavage.Source: Bollywood
The stunning actress striked a sensuous pose in a sarong and a bikini top, which was all things sultry.Source: Bollywood
