Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and more celeb approved Top 10 wedding guest outfits

If you are one of the guests at the wedding then you need to look hot like Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and these stars, check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2023

Kiara Advani

All you need is a white coloured pretty printed lehenga and you cannot go wrong on the same.

Katrina Kaif

No one can look as hot as Katrina in this red-coloured saree.

Sara Ali Khan

Get modern like Sara in an ivory set which is just mesmerising and enchanting.

Rashmika Mandanna

All you need is a stunning blue coloured lehenga to make everyone's heads turn at the wedding.

Anushka Sharma

The actress knows to look royal in a lehenga and this outfit is perfect for all your wedding reception functions.

Shanaya Kapoor

She knows to wear a sequinned drape and totally look stunning the same.

Ananya Panday

All you need is this stunning green-coloured lehenga to look totally amazing in the same.

Deepika Padukone

The actress looked sexy in this black and golden lehenga which she had worn for the reception of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Janhvi Kapoor

The white saree of the actress is something that you really need to bookmark for all wedding ceremony occasions.

Tara Sutaria

A pink lehenga will make you look too hot like Tara Sutaria. Everyone will blush looking at you.

