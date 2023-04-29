Janhvi Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Jacqueline Fernandez and more; Top 10 celebs who rocked hues of purple
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 29, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor hits a purple patch in style game with this custom made Gauri and Nainika gown
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mithila Palkar chose a shimmery sleek purple gown for the Filmfare Awards 2023
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mouni Roy in royal purple was a sight behold on the red carpet of late
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jacqueline Fernandez chose this purple top and slit skirt to look sexy at home
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Johar's royal purple sherwani is perfect for the wedding season. Eka Lakhani styled him.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deep purple is made for Chitrangda Singh's bronzed frame. She looked smashing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Esha Gupta owned every bit of this purple velvet gown
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alaya F in this purple gown was a sultry princess
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara Advani was a boss girl in this royal purple pantsuit endorsing colourful power dressing
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Leone wore this purple skirt, bralet and top to perfection. It is a summer look.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses who are the most educated
Find Out More