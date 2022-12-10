Khushi Kapoor

She also studies at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai and then went to New York Film Academy to study further, reportedly.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Ibrahim Ali Khan

He did his schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School and reportedly is doing his higher studies at a boarding school in London.

Sara Ali Khan

It was in 2016 that she graduated from Columbia University with a degree in History and Political Science.

Janhvi Kapoor

Her school was Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai. She also did a course in acting from The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, Los Angeles, USA.

Ananya Panday

She studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai. She was selected by USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism but rejected due to her love for acting.

Navya Naveli Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter has a Bachelor's degree in Digital Technology & UX Design from Fordham University, New York.

Aryan Khan

SRK's eldest son has done high school from Sevenoaks High School, London and graduated in 2020 from the University of Southern California.

Suhana Khan

SRK's daughter went to Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai. She then went to London and reportedly studied acting and dramatics from Ardingly college. She also studied at Tisch School Of Arts, New York.

Ira Khan

Aamir Khan's daughter went to the US for higher studies and then to Utrecht University in the Netherlands.

Nysa Devgn

She did her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School and her higher studies at United World College of South East Asia, Singapore.

