Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn, Suhana Khan and more star kids stun in red

There are many star kids who know to stun in red and how? Right from Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn, Suhana Khan the list continues, check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor

The star looked like a glam doll in a red hot bodycon dress that had a deep neckline.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nysa Devgn

She wore a pretty red coloured bodyon dress and completed her look with red lipstick and sexy eye makeup.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suhana Khan

SRK's daughter looks like a goddess away from the camera in a bright red saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aryan Khan

All you need is a red coloured jacket to look dapper like Aryan in this frame.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ananya Panday

A short red dress is all you need to look all things hot like Ananya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shanaya Kapoor

She had worn a custom made red coloured couture gown and looked all things hot in the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan

The actress showed her washboard abs in a red coloured ghagra which she teamed up with a same coloured bra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Valentine's Day is around the corner. All you need is a bright red shirt like Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Navya Naveli Nanda

No one can look as stunning as Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter in this red dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi's fashion sense in a red outfit is all things hot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt: Top 10 bridal looks of Bollywood actresses will make you go aww

 

 Find Out More