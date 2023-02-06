Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn, Suhana Khan and more star kids stun in red

There are many star kids who know to stun in red and how? Right from Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn, Suhana Khan the list continues, check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2023