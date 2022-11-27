Burning the screen

Janhvi Kapoor is known to share flaming snaps of herself on her Instagram handle.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Play your game

The actress surely will teach you the art of being glamorous in every frame.

Source: Bollywood

Gorgeous lady

The actress knows to create fashion in a white bikini which makes her look surreal.

Source: Bollywood

Always mesmerising

This winter, take style tips from the actress to slay it in a neon sports bra and pink jacket.

Source: Bollywood

Rocking always

The Dhadak girl knows to create fashion in Indian as well as western clothes.

Source: Bollywood

Treat for your eyes

The diva posts snaps which make fans go crazy and is a total thirst trap.

Source: Bollywood

Breathtaking sight

She is beauty unmtched in this black bikini and wet tresses look which is totally seductive.

Source: Bollywood

Ray of hope

She looks like a sunshine in this golden body hugging dress and we cannot agree more.

Source: Bollywood

Her moods

The snaps of the star kid is a reflection of her many different personalities.

Source: Bollywood

Blowing our mind off

Janhvi looks too good for words in her floral bikini which she wore for her vacation in Dubai.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top TV actresses in a bikini

 Find Out More