Hey, all entertainment lovers, we are here with the pictures of star kids who love travelling in style. Basically, they wear what they love and it has become airport fashion, of sorts.Source: Bollywood
Good Luck Jerry actress Janhvi Kapoor doesn't have a fixed pattern. She will be seen in desi, western and casuals, depending on her mood. And Janhvi looks stunning in every look.Source: Bollywood
Atrangi Re actress Sara Ali Khan also loves comfort clothing when it comes to airport looks. They include salwar suit, coord set and even cord track suit.Source: Bollywood
Both Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan got their genes from Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. While they are blessed with the looks, they seem to have taken fashion inspiration from their mom and dad too.Source: Bollywood
Ananya Panday is the coolest chica in the town. She usually opts for causal wear when flying to and fro. Ananya aces casual airport look like a pro.Source: Bollywood
Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn is quite chill when it comes to airport looks as well. She'd wear hoodies and shorts or track pants, crop top with a sheer jacket or even a coord set while flying.Source: Bollywood
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's little princess Aaradhya is quite stylish already. She has been seen in the choicest fashionable outings every single time. Takes from mama, we guess.Source: Bollywood
Last but not least, soon to make her acting debut, Khushi Kapoor is also impressive as far as airport fashion is concerned. She generally wears casuals.Source: Bollywood
