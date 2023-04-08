Janhvi Kapoor serves the BOLDEST look of the season

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 07, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor once again goes bold for an award function.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The diva made heads turn in a designer outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi made sure to flaunt her perfectly toned midriff.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Only if looks could kill!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi Kapoor's posing game is top notch!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi sure knows how to flaunt her toned legs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi always loves to be edgy and stylish.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Mili actress' skirt had a dangerously high slit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Look at those calves! All the hardwiork in the gym has paid off.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Smile is the best jewellery a girl can wear!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 times Priyanka Chahar Choudhary sizzled in shortest dresses

 

 Find Out More