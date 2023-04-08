Janhvi Kapoor serves the BOLDEST look of the season
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 07, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor once again goes bold for an award function.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The diva made heads turn in a designer outfit.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi made sure to flaunt her perfectly toned midriff.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Only if looks could kill!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor's posing game is top notch!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi sure knows how to flaunt her toned legs.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi always loves to be edgy and stylish.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Mili actress' skirt had a dangerously high slit.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Look at those calves! All the hardwiork in the gym has paid off.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Smile is the best jewellery a girl can wear!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 times Priyanka Chahar Choudhary sizzled in shortest dresses