Janhvi Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill and other celebs set the ramp on fire at Jio World Plaza
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023
The launch of Jio World Plaza was attended by several big Bollywood celebs who graced the event with their presence.
Ranveer Singh looks dapper in all black outfit as he walks the ramp in style.
Shehnaaz Gill looks uber hot in a ruffled red gown.
Sonam Kapoor looked super glam in a multicoloured blouse and golden skirt.
Janhvi Kapoor looked uber hot in a silver lehenga that she paired with a cape.
Rashmika Mandanna set the temperature soaring with her glam doll look.
Nora Fatehi manages to turn heads with her on-point fashion sense.
Karisma Kapoor looks like a boss lady in red pant suit.
Sara Ali Khan dazzled in a sequined golden blouse teamed with a matching skirt.
Shanaya Kapoor turns on the heat with her black look.
