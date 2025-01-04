Janhvi-Shikhar, Vijay-Tamannaah and more; celebrity couples we wish to see get married in 2025

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 04, 2025

Fans of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are eagerly waiting for the ideal couple to announce their wedding news.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have major couple goals with their perfect PDAs.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most adorable couple in the television industry.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni manage to turn heads in style with their love.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are a fan-favourite couple who might announce their wedding in 2025.

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia are in a secret relationship and fans are waiting for their official announcement.

Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Rahul Mody, a renowned Indian lyricist and music composer.

