Top 10 divas set sun on fire in pantsuits

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 20, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor nails the formal look in black paint suit with a corset top.

Alia Bhatt powers the art of styling formal casual wear.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a boss babe.

Tejasswi Prakash looks classy in white ensemble.

Ananya Panday gives hot corporate chic vibes.

Kriti Sanon looks exudes boss vibes in brown pant suit.

Hina Khan sets sun on fire in printed pant suit co-rd set.

Malaika Arora pairs white paint suit with sequence top.

Deepika Padukone aces the game of pant suit.

Mouni Roy looks stunning in electric blue power suit.

