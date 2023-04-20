Top 10 divas set sun on fire in pantsuits
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 20, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor nails the formal look in black paint suit with a corset top.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt powers the art of styling formal casual wear.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a boss babe.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tejasswi Prakash looks classy in white ensemble.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya Panday gives hot corporate chic vibes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti Sanon looks exudes boss vibes in brown pant suit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hina Khan sets sun on fire in printed pant suit co-rd set.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malaika Arora pairs white paint suit with sequence top.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone aces the game of pant suit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mouni Roy looks stunning in electric blue power suit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Rashmika Mandanna's Top 10 most regal looks
Find Out More