Janhvi Kapoor to Esha Gupta: Top 10 divas who aced the braless blazer trend

Janhvi Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Priyanka Chopra and more hotties who slay braless blazer trend.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023

Actresses who pulled braless blazer trend

Bollywood divas who have aced the braless blazer trends.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Esha Gupta

Aashram 3 actress went braless and set the screens on fire with her hotness avatar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra

International global actress oh-so-hot avatar will make you go weak in knees.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nikki Tamboli

The actress wore a bright yellow colour blazer with matching colour pants.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiara Advani

The gorgeous actress managed to pull off a sultry and edgy look in style.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reem Shaikh

The TV diva made many heads turn with her smoking hot avatar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aahana Kumra

The actress impressed everyone with her brown blazer outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor

Her raunchy avatar left jaws dropped and we cannot take our eyes off her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi Kapoor

The actress pulled off a black sequin work pantsuit like a pro.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nia Sharma

The TV actress upped her hotness quotient with her pink blazer and pantsuit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rubina Dilaik

The actress wore a brown printed blazer with matching pants. She flaunted her midriff in style.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jaane Jaan, Aakhri Sach and other Top 10 OTT Originals of the week

 

 Find Out More