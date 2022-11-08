Bollywood hotties who have perfect collarbones

Bollywood actresses who aced the game of perfect collarbones and how! From Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Janhvi Kapoor; here is a list of divas who have the perfect collarbones.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor

Mili actress Janhvi Kapoor recently donned a royal blue thigh high slit dress. The actress flaunted her perfect collarbone in style.

Source: Bollywood

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is a fashionista and raises the temperature soaring with her hotness.

Source: Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks classy in every frame. She oozes oomph with her perfect looks.

Source: Bollywood

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is a stylish diva and inspires many to be fashionable.

Source: Bollywood

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone who is known for her perfect looks will make you jaw-drop with her pictures.

Source: Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's pictures are irresistible and will make you skip your heart beat for sure.

Source: Bollywood

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is a muse for all her photographers and her perfect looks has often left her fans excited.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mira Rajput and more actresses loved-up pictures with their kids

 Find Out More