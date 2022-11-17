From Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan; here is a look at Bollywood celebs and their secret habits that are relatable.Source: Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys having pizza, french fries, biryani and a lot more food. How she looks so fit after having these oily food?Source: Bollywood
Shahid Kapoor loves to shoot himself and loves the energy and vibe of his character. He keeps sharing videos while he is travelling.Source: Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor wore a heavy sequined lehenga and completed her look with comfortable slippers.Source: Bollywood
Soha Ali Khan loves travelling in local transport and at times she ditches her luxury car for an auto ride.Source: Bollywood
Tara Sutaria Tara Sutaria looks to eat junk food and can have it anywhere. She is a big time foodie.Source: Bollywood
Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu enjoy their time to the fullest when they are together. From eating samosas to partying all night; these boys know how to have fun.Source: Bollywood
Khushi Kapoor is head over heels in love with her sleep and can take a nap anywhere.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!