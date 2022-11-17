Bollywood celebs' secret habits that are relatable

From Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan; here is a look at Bollywood celebs and their secret habits that are relatable.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys having pizza, french fries, biryani and a lot more food. How she looks so fit after having these oily food?

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor loves to shoot himself and loves the energy and vibe of his character. He keeps sharing videos while he is travelling.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor wore a heavy sequined lehenga and completed her look with comfortable slippers.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan loves travelling in local transport and at times she ditches her luxury car for an auto ride.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria Tara Sutaria looks to eat junk food and can have it anywhere. She is a big time foodie.

Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu

Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu enjoy their time to the fullest when they are together. From eating samosas to partying all night; these boys know how to have fun.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor is head over heels in love with her sleep and can take a nap anywhere.

