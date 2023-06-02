Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: Bollywood actresses stun in neon

Bollywood divas always stun us with their fashionable choices. Let's take a look at their glamorous style of neon.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 02, 2023

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looked breathtaking in neon jumpsuit.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora giving workout goals in neon co-ord set.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt heated up the style scene in a neon ruffled dress.

Janhvi Kapoor

makes a fashion statement in a striking neon yellow bodycon dress.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan enjoys city vibes in this cute outfit.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi exudes glam in this thigh-high slit ensemble.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a stylish choice as she pairs a light blue top with neon green shinny skirt.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone took shades of neon to Cannes.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma oozed charm and elegance in neo-hued saree.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon sets style statements in David Koma’s dress.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday slays in a matching neon green skirt top set.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria again proves to be a fashionable chic styling oversized shirt with matching shorts.

