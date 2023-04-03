Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan: Top 10 star kids who love wearing risque outfits for events

A look at top Bollywood starkids who are known for their fashion choices.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 03, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor loves to pull off gowns with high slits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nysa Devgn is bold and beautiful.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suhana Khan looked stunning in a strappy blouse and netted saree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan pulls off any outfit with great confidence.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shanaya Kapoor's fashion sense is simply perfect.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya Panday is beauty with grace.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khushi Kapoor's backless dress is just WOW.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor has never shied away from wearing plunging neckline outfits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt dresses to impress, we must say.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Palak Tiwari is hotness personified in red gown.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!