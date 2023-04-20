The most bizarre things Bollywood celebs have eaten ever
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 20, 2023
Can you imagine eating a rattlesnake or snails? Bollywood celebs have done it.
Saif Ali Khan has eaten rattlesnake and crocodile.
During an interview, Taapsee Pannu told that she has eaten grasshopper.
In an interview, Kangana Ranaut revealed that her ex-boyfriend had ordered fried frogs for dinner.
Ayushmann Khurrana confessed that he had eaten horse meat and rabbit pickle.
Kajol has eaten snails and frog meat.
Ajay Devgn drank horse milk while filming De De Pyaar De in Russia.
You will be surprised to know Janhvi Kapoor loves to eat snails.
Virat Kohli had eaten raw fish and found it weird in taste.
