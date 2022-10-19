Bold and beautiful

Janhvi Kapoor had made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak. She is known to be one of the most sultry actresses of our generation.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Janhvi Kapoor's sensational picture

All the photos of the diva go viral on social media because of her glamorous avatar. She looks sensual in this particular frame.

Janhvi Kapoor in short cut out dress

The actress will drive away your midweek hues as she has worn a super cute gold short dress. She had also written an interesting caption that read, "Golden state of mind".

Showstopper look

The actress wore a backless blouse by Punit Balana at the Lakme Fashion Week. The name of the collection was "Lakshmi".

Sizzling avatar

The actress always hogs the limelight because of the outfits that she wears. It is very difficult to take eyes off from this photo.

Scorching photo

Jhanvi Kapoor is surely a vision to behold as she knows to carry any look with grace and oomph.

The Mili actress stuns in white

This picture of Janhvi will take your breath away and make you forget all your troubles.

True diva

The pretty actress wore a cut out dress and showcased her pretty hourglass figure.

Glamorous

The diva knows to strike a pose in every frame. Here she is sitting on the floor with one hand behind her head and eyes closed.

The stunning diva

Janhvi Kapoor, is known to experiment with different colours. You can amp up your party night with this corset dress.

