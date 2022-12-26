Janhvi Kapoor's cute and sizzling outfits for New Year should be bookmarked

New Year is around the corner and everyone wants to look picture perfect. Janhvi Kapoor's sizzling outfits will make you stand out from the rest this New Year.Source: Bollywood
Wear a Manish Malhotra red metallic lehenga for all your formal and informal parties. Team the red blouse with a statement ring for a little drama.Source: Bollywood
Your New Year party closet is incomplete if you do not have an overall sequin dress in pink colour which is our December pick.Source: Bollywood
The star wore a metallic dress that had a sexy slit which added oodles of drama to the outfit.Source: Bollywood
You will be stunned to see this snap of the star in a red saree by Manish Malhotra. She wore a red chiffon drape and looked glam.Source: Bollywood
If you are planning to give a desi touch to your attires then wear this silver saree like the actress.Source: Bollywood
Don this attire if you wish to be too sexy this New Year in front of your buddies.Source: Bollywood
Are you planning to spend the new year at the beach with your buddies then wear this silver crop top with some alluring eye makeup.Source: Bollywood
Are you someone who wants to dress simple this New Year? All you need is this pretty skirt with a same coloured blouse.Source: Bollywood
All you need is a little black dress with a deep neckline if you need to be New Year ready with your buddies.Source: Bollywood
All you need is a white dress which you need for this winter and for New Years eve.Source: Bollywood
