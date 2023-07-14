Janhvi Kapoor's hottest swimwear pics that are a Bawaal
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor wore a floral bikini that’s giving us swimwear goals.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor is a bonafide water baby.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi's Maldives swimsuit had a deep neckline.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bored of your basic black swimsuit? Go for a white one like the actress.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A yellow swimwear makes the star look the hottest.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A sexy pink swimsuit makes the diva look the hottest.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi loves going bold with bikinis.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A yellow bikini is always for Janhvi's rescue.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A silver bikini is a must like Janhvi has.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi looks jaw-dropping here.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor's style is incomplete without her trend-setting bright swimwear pieces.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She loves to experiment with her swimwear fashion.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next:
Find Out More