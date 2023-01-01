Janhvi Kapoor's top 10 sensuous photos that are all things glam

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapor never leaves a chance to impress her sea of followers with her sartorial picks. Here, take a look at her hottest snaps which are all things sensuous.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 01, 2023

Pretty lady

Janhvi has emerged to be one of the prettiest and the most sensuous divas in a saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drool worthy

This snap of the actress in a neon coloured bikini is all things drool worthy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Boss babe

The actress knows to slay in a neon crop top which she teamed it up with a skirt which was pink in colour and blazer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Portrait frame

The diva could give all the other stars a run for their money with this eye candy snap.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hottest

The star looks cute in this wet hair look as she strikes a sultry expression for the camera.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Golden girl

Janhvi knows to shine and glam it all up at Elle Beauty Awards which is all things hot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Glam doll

If you are planning to go on a date then all you need is open tresses and a hot red top.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Boss babe

All you need is a pink pantsuit to rock in all your formal occasions. What do you think of this look of the star?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Red dress

No one can look as killer as Janhvi in a red dress. What do you think about the same?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Off-shoulder look

The hottie did her Bollywood debut with Dhadak and is slaying it in this outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Vidya Balan birthday: A look at her best roles

 

 Find Out More