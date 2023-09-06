Janmashtami 2023: Bollywood movies with memorable Dahi Handi sequences

Bollywood movies that captured the essence of dahi handi and Janmashtami

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023

Agneepath

Hrithik Roshan impressed the audience with the dahi-handi scene in the remake of the 1990s film.

Oh My God

The film opens up with Sonakshi Sinha breaking Dahi Handi followed by an energetic number Go Go Govinda .

Vaastav

The film includes a gripping Dahi Handi scene that plays a crucial role in the story.

Hello Brother

A comedy featuring Salman Khan that incorporates the festive Dahi Handi tradition.

Bluffmaster

Abhishek Bachchan's character participates in a Dahi Handi event, contributing to the film's fun and excitement.

Aankhen

This film features a lively Dahi Handi celebration, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Khud-Daar

Amitabh Bachchan's energetic Dahi Handi sequence adds excitement to the movie.

Shaitaan

The film includes a visually striking Dahi Handi sequence that adds to the storyline.

