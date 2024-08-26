Janmasthami 2024: Akshay Kumar, Sourabh Raaj Jain and more stars who played Lord Krishna in films, TV serials
Aug 26, 2024
Akshay Kumar played Lord Krishna in OMG: Oh My God! He was the one the guard and guide Kanji Mehta who went against the corrupt.
Pawan Kalyan played Lord Krishna in the Telugu version of OMG: Oh My God!
Sourabh Raaj Jain became popular as he essayed the role of Lord Krishna in TV serial Mahabharat that aired from 2013 to 2014.
In TV serial Suryaputra Karn, Saurabh Pandey gave a memorable performance as Lord Krishna.
In Star Plus' show Radha Krishn, Sumedh Mudgalkar played the young Lord Krishna.
Mrunal Jain was Lord Krishna in Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki. He had called it a spiritually enriching experience.
Ramanand Sagar's Shri Krishna had Swapnil Joshi playing the lead. He was the young Lord Krishna in the serial.
BR Chopra's Mahabharat had Nitish Bharadwaj in the character of Lord Krishna. To date, he is the most famous one!
Legendary actor NT Rama Rao is said to have played Lord Krishna for 17 times in different films.
Dhriti Bhatia played the natkhat baby Lord Krishna in Jai Sri Krishna.
