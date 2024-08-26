Janmasthami 2024: Akshay Kumar, Sourabh Raaj Jain and more stars who played Lord Krishna in films, TV serials  

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 26, 2024

Akshay Kumar played Lord Krishna in OMG: Oh My God! He was the one the guard and guide Kanji Mehta who went against the corrupt.

Source: Instagram/Twitter

Pawan Kalyan played Lord Krishna in the Telugu version of OMG: Oh My God!

Source: Instagram/Twitter

Sourabh Raaj Jain became popular as he essayed the role of Lord Krishna in TV serial Mahabharat that aired from 2013 to 2014.

Source: Instagram/Twitter

In TV serial Suryaputra Karn, Saurabh Pandey gave a memorable performance as Lord Krishna.

Source: Instagram/Twitter

In Star Plus' show Radha Krishn, Sumedh Mudgalkar played the young Lord Krishna.

Source: Instagram/Twitter

Mrunal Jain was Lord Krishna in Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki. He had called it a spiritually enriching experience.

Source: Instagram/Twitter

Ramanand Sagar's Shri Krishna had Swapnil Joshi playing the lead. He was the young Lord Krishna in the serial.

Source: Instagram/Twitter

BR Chopra's Mahabharat had Nitish Bharadwaj in the character of Lord Krishna. To date, he is the most famous one!

Source: Instagram/Twitter

Legendary actor NT Rama Rao is said to have played Lord Krishna for 17 times in different films.

Source: Instagram/Twitter

Dhriti Bhatia played the natkhat baby Lord Krishna in Jai Sri Krishna.

Source: Instagram/Twitter

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 interesting limited series to watch on Netflix

 

 Find Out More