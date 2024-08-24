Janmasthami 2024: Top 7 Bollywood songs to drench into festive spirit

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2024

Radhey Radhey from Dreal Girl is perfect to celebrate Janmasthami festival.

Go Go Govinda from OMG cannot NOT be on this list. Sonakshi Sinha and PrabhuDeva killed it with their moves.

Radha Kaise Na Jale from Lagaan has been the Janmasthami anthem for ages now.

Radha Nachegi song from Tevar also fits well for the festival.

For all the modern-day Radhas and Kanhas, Radha on the Dance Floor from Student of The Year is best.

Soja Zara from Baahubali: The Conclusion has a very sweet melody.

Maiyya Yashoda from Hum Saath Saath Hain is also a festive song well-suited for Janmasthami.

Bada Natkhat Hai Yeh has the melodious voice of Lata Mangeshkar.

Woh Kisna Hai song from Kisna is beautiful and among the most favourite Lord Krishna songs.

Mach Gaya Shor has Amitabh Bachchan diving deep into the festive spirit of Janmasthami and Daahi Handi. You do it too!

