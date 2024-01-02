Japan earthquake: Top 5 Indian movies shot in the land of the rising sun
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 02, 2024
A beloved Bollywood film starring Asha Parekh and Joy Mukherjee, Love in Tokyo is best known for its hit song "Sayonara, Sayonara."
Many places have stayed remarkably the same throughout the course of more than 50 years, particularly Tokyo's nightlife.
In the anti-war movie Aman, pacifist Lord Bertrand Russell makes a brief appearance in honor of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Shot in Japan and England, the movie is wholesome to watch.
A highly acclaimed film with an unconventional central character was Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.
The film concludes with a scene showing Surinder and Taani on their honeymoon in Japan after everything sorts itself out in an untidy but loving manner.
Youngistaan is a political romance starring Jackky Bhagnani and Neha Sharma.
Numerous sequences were filmed in Tokyo, the most famous one being at the Robot Restaurant, since Abhimanyu (Jaccky) is a resident of Japan.
The film Tamasha, which tells the story of an imperfect love story, takes a positive turn when the main characters meet in Tokyo for the final time.
The Tokyo International Forum was the site of the film's climax.
