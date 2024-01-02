Japan earthquake: When Japanese audience fell in love with these Indian films

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 02, 2024

RRR proved to be a blockbuster film in Japan and is running in theaters with Japanese subtitles.

Muthu, Rajnikanth starrer film was loved by the audience in Japan and earned a good revenue amount there.

Bahubali: The conclusion has received so much love in Japan that fans have gone crazy over this marvelous work of art.

Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots earned roughly around 10 crore in Japan.

Ram Charan’s Magadheera is another phenomenal film which was screened in Japan.

English Vinglish was loved in India as well as Japan and earned around 9 crore in the land of rising sun.

Although Saaho was not a major hit in India, it won many hearts in Japan.

Robot was edited again for the audience of Japan and was appreciated by the masses.

Recently KGF’s both the parts were released in Japan and have received a good response from the movie viewers over there in Japan.

