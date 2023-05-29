Top 10 most emotional animes on Netflix that will make you cry

There are many anime shows that can make you cry. Watch the same on Netflix. Take a look at the list.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 29, 2023

Japan Sinks: 2020

Japan Sinks: 2020 on Netflix is about the peaceful life of the Mutou family changing when an earthquake comes in Japan.

A Silent Voice

A Silent Voice on Netflix is about a teenager named Shouya Ishida who is bullied.

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop is about a teenager who wants to express via haiku.

Violet Evergarden

Violet Evergarden is about a girl feeling lost in the post war zone.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is about an adult who wants to turn his sister into a human and take revenge of the death of his lvoed ones.

Toradora

Toradora is about how the female and the male protagonist turn into enemies.

Erased

Erased is about time travel, taking revenge of murders and saving innocent lives.

A.I.C.O Incarnation

A.I.C.O Incarnation is all about humanity on Netflix.

Flavors of Youth

Flavors of Youth is about a timeless anime on love and sexy memories.

Your Lie in April

Your Lie in April is all about the manga series where one is in the process of self discovery.

These anime shows will make you cry a river.

There are many anime shows which are popular under the sad genre.

