Top 10 most emotional animes on Netflix that will make you cry

There are many anime shows that can make you cry. Watch the same on Netflix. Take a look at the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 29, 2023
Japan Sinks: 2020 on Netflix is about the peaceful life of the Mutou family changing when an earthquake comes in Japan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Silent Voice on Netflix is about a teenager named Shouya Ishida who is bullied.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop is about a teenager who wants to express via haiku.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Violet Evergarden is about a girl feeling lost in the post war zone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is about an adult who wants to turn his sister into a human and take revenge of the death of his lvoed ones.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Toradora is about how the female and the male protagonist turn into enemies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Erased is about time travel, taking revenge of murders and saving innocent lives.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A.I.C.O Incarnation is all about humanity on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Flavors of Youth is about a timeless anime on love and sexy memories.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Your Lie in April is all about the manga series where one is in the process of self discovery.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These anime shows will make you cry a river.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There are many anime shows which are popular under the sad genre.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!