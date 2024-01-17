Javed Akhtar movies and dialogues that keep him relevant for generations

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2024

Javed Akhtar is one of the most prominent screenwriters and lyricists. He is a poet and his words often move people. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Javed Akhtar usually worked with Salim Khan and they both and even Akhtar in solo penned some heartfelt stories. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Don's dialogue Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi namumkin hai is still a rage. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Don as a movie is a cult classic. Amitabh Bachchan's movie is considered the greatest of all time. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deewar is one of the most remembered works of Javed Akhtar. Big B's character got immense adulation in the movie. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Javed Akhtar penned the script for Lakshya. Hrithik and Preity's movie is much loved even today.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Luck By Chance was a dud but it is a marvel of a movie. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Sanjeev Kumar's Sholay was not a hit back then but there's no one who doesn't know the songs or dialogues of the movie. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Every time "Kitne Aadmi They?" is heard, people know it was said by Amjad Khan who played Gabbar in the movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

When Amitabh Bachchan said "Yeh Police station hai tumhare baap ka ghar nahi," to Pran. It is one of the most iconic dialogues.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Who ever can forget "Mere Paas Maa Hai." Shashi Kapoor says the dialogue to a boastful Amitabh Bachchan in Deewar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

When Pluto (voiced by Aamir) said "Insaanon ke paas ek cheez kamaal ki hai... wo hai zubaan, bhasha" it put so many things into perspective.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The dialogues, the poem, the songs from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara are a treat for the soul. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 most passionate Korean dramas on OTT that make for a perfect binge while cuddling your partner

 

 Find Out More