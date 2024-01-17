Javed Akhtar movies and dialogues that keep him relevant for generations
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2024
Javed Akhtar is one of the most prominent screenwriters and lyricists. He is a poet and his words often move people.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Javed Akhtar usually worked with Salim Khan and they both and even Akhtar in solo penned some heartfelt stories.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Don's dialogue Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi namumkin hai is still a rage.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Don as a movie is a cult classic. Amitabh Bachchan's movie is considered the greatest of all time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deewar is one of the most remembered works of Javed Akhtar. Big B's character got immense adulation in the movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Javed Akhtar penned the script for Lakshya. Hrithik and Preity's movie is much loved even today.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Luck By Chance was a dud but it is a marvel of a movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Sanjeev Kumar's Sholay was not a hit back then but there's no one who doesn't know the songs or dialogues of the movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Every time "Kitne Aadmi They?" is heard, people know it was said by Amjad Khan who played Gabbar in the movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When Amitabh Bachchan said "Yeh Police station hai tumhare baap ka ghar nahi," to Pran. It is one of the most iconic dialogues.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Who ever can forget "Mere Paas Maa Hai." Shashi Kapoor says the dialogue to a boastful Amitabh Bachchan in Deewar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When Pluto (voiced by Aamir) said "Insaanon ke paas ek cheez kamaal ki hai... wo hai zubaan, bhasha" it put so many things into perspective.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The dialogues, the poem, the songs from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara are a treat for the soul.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 most passionate Korean dramas on OTT that make for a perfect binge while cuddling your partner
Find Out More