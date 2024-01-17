Javed Akhtar Top 10 songs with deep meaning that will stir your soul
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2024
Amitabh Bachchan's rendition of "Main Aur Meri Tanhai," which synchronizes with Lata Mangeshkar's vocals, makes "Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum" the most popular of the three songs Javed composed for Silsila.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Do Pal's profound lyrics evoke the most painful melody that makes you feel things. The song's intensity is increased by the lyrics, which recount the tale of two hearts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A love song by Javed is "Chehra hai ya chaand khila hai" which is very beautifully written.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Ek Ladki Ko Dekha," a song full of metaphors like "jaise sardi ki dhoop" and "jaise shayar ka khwaab," features Javed at his most passionate.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kal Ho Na Ho, the title track is enough to make an adult cry because of the realistic lyrics.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Javed Akhtar penned down Tumhi Dekho Na so well that every individual loves to hum it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film Rock On gave a soothing song named Tum Ho Toh, written by the legendary writer Javed Akhtar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Words by Javed Akhtar that make you ponder and smile are the right kind to fit the vibe of the song Shaam!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The joyful feeling of expressing your beloved and telling them how amazing they are in your sight is what Main Agar Kahoon delivers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The lyrics for Jashn E Bahara Lyrics were written by Javed Akhtar. It's the ideal music for a stunning bride making her way through a sea of her loved ones to meet her partner.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 TV serials to give you perfect kick of nostalgia on Amazon Prime, Hotstar and other OTT
Find Out More