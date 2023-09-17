Jawan 2 to project with Allu Arjun: Atlee makes some interesting revelations

Jawan director Atlee opens up on his plans with Allu Arjun.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2023

Jawan’s success

Atlee's directorial Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan is roaring high at the box office.

Allu Arjun in Jawan

There have been reports that Atlee has brought Allu Arjun on board to play a brief role in SRK’s action entertainer.

Atlee and Allu Arjun’s film

However, the rumours were rubbished and according to media reports Atlee and Allu Arjun were in conversation for a feature film.

Atlee spill beans

In an interview with Pinkvilla Atlee opened up about his plans of a project with the Pushpa actor.

Allu Arjun in Jawan 2

Atlee recently confirmed his plans for Jawan 2 with Shah Rukh Khan and reports are rife that the second part will have Allu Arjun as well.

Actor director bond

Atlee said, he and Allu Arjun are good friends and love each other’s craft also that they have an idea of what to do next.

Atlee’s idea of right film

According to Atlee, “A film comes together by god’s blessing so we need the blessings in the form of the right script.”

Personal family time

At the moment Atlee is no hurry and would take a four months break after Jawan to spend time with his son.

Next global venture

Atlee plans to make his next project bigger than Jawan and take it to global level as he has bigger responsibilities and an audience to cater to.

Discussed idea with top film stars

The Jawan director has also revealed that he has discussed an idea with Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, and Ranbir Kapoor.

Atlee as producer

Atlee would next debut as a producer for Varun Dhawan's upcoming new movie with Keerthy Suresh.

