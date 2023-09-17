Jawan 2 to project with Allu Arjun: Atlee makes some interesting revelations

Jawan director Atlee opens up on his plans with Allu Arjun.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2023
Atlee's directorial Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan is roaring high at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There have been reports that Atlee has brought Allu Arjun on board to play a brief role in SRK’s action entertainer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, the rumours were rubbished and according to media reports Atlee and Allu Arjun were in conversation for a feature film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In an interview with Pinkvilla Atlee opened up about his plans of a project with the Pushpa actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Atlee recently confirmed his plans for Jawan 2 with Shah Rukh Khan and reports are rife that the second part will have Allu Arjun as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Atlee said, he and Allu Arjun are good friends and love each other’s craft also that they have an idea of what to do next.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to Atlee, “A film comes together by god’s blessing so we need the blessings in the form of the right script.”Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At the moment Atlee is no hurry and would take a four months break after Jawan to spend time with his son.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Atlee plans to make his next project bigger than Jawan and take it to global level as he has bigger responsibilities and an audience to cater to.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Jawan director has also revealed that he has discussed an idea with Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, and Ranbir Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Atlee would next debut as a producer for Varun Dhawan's upcoming new movie with Keerthy Suresh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
