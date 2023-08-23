Jawan: 6 action directors to make Shah Rukh Khan film a visual extravaganza

Jawan is the first Indian Film on which 6 finest action directors from the world are working.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023
Shahrukh Khan most awaited film Jawan to hit theatres on 7th of September, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The action in Jawan is the hard work of 6 finest action directors from the world.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He has worked on Hollywood blockbusters like Captain America, The Fast and Furious and even Ra One.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With his unique dimensions to the film's sequences, he already worked in Indian films like Raees and Tiger Zinda hai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Known for his ability to craft awe inspiring action moments, Craig's iconic films are Avengers and Mad Max: Fury Road.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Craig Macree also contributed his unquestionable skills to Hrithik Roshan's film WAR.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is an English stunt director who has worked in blockbusters like Baahubali 2, Thuppaki and Baaghi 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kecha also received National Film Award for Best direction in 2018 for Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is specialised in the creation, technical design, direction and production of action sequences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is known for directing marvellous action sequences in films like Shershaah, Suryavanshi and Pathaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is an Indian fight master known for his work in films like Sultan, Kick and Kaththi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
