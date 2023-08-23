Jawan: 6 action directors to make Shah Rukh Khan film a visual extravaganza

Jawan is the first Indian Film on which 6 finest action directors from the world are working.

Aug 23, 2023

Jawan

Shahrukh Khan most awaited film Jawan to hit theatres on 7th of September, 2023.

Thrilling Action by 6 directors

The action in Jawan is the hard work of 6 finest action directors from the world.

Spiro Razatos

He has worked on Hollywood blockbusters like Captain America, The Fast and Furious and even Ra One.

Yannick Ben

With his unique dimensions to the film's sequences, he already worked in Indian films like Raees and Tiger Zinda hai.

Craig Macrae

Known for his ability to craft awe inspiring action moments, Craig's iconic films are Avengers and Mad Max: Fury Road.

Craig's work in Film WAR

Craig Macree also contributed his unquestionable skills to Hrithik Roshan's film WAR.

Kecha Khamphakdee

He is an English stunt director who has worked in blockbusters like Baahubali 2, Thuppaki and Baaghi 2.

National award

Kecha also received National Film Award for Best direction in 2018 for Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Sunil Rodrigues

He is specialised in the creation, technical design, direction and production of action sequences.

Choreographed shershah

He is known for directing marvellous action sequences in films like Shershaah, Suryavanshi and Pathaan.

Anal Arasu

He is an Indian fight master known for his work in films like Sultan, Kick and Kaththi.

