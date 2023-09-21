Jawan actor Priyamani gives a befitting reply to trolls for calling her aunty

Priyamani lives with a positive attitude and is not affected by online trolls but gives a strong reply

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023

Priyamani - Jawan

Priyamani is currently basking in praises for her latest film Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan after gaining Pan-India fame with The Family Man.

Priyamani addresses negativity

In an interview, the actress addressed online negativity and how she intakes it in her daily life.

Criticized on appearance

She is often body-shamed and trolled for her skin colour and physical appearance.

Positive attitude

The actress with a positive attitude slammed trolls for calling her aunty.

Slams trollers

She said, “I am 38 years old but I am still hot. Shut Your mouth”

Trollers tag her as Aunty

She revealed when she uploads something without makeup netizens call her old and aunty.

On being called Aunty

The actress gave a befitting replay saying “So what? One day you will also become aunty.”

Proud to be herself

Priyamani is comfortable with the way she is and appalled by negative reactions.

Importance to family

She believes she is not answerable to anyone apart from her parents and her fiance.

Jawan

Meanwhile, Jawan has crossed Rs 900 crore worldwide and inches close to hitting Rs 1000 crore at the box office.

