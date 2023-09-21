Jawan actor Priyamani gives a befitting reply to trolls for calling her aunty

Priyamani lives with a positive attitude and is not affected by online trolls but gives a strong replySource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023
Priyamani is currently basking in praises for her latest film Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan after gaining Pan-India fame with The Family Man.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In an interview, the actress addressed online negativity and how she intakes it in her daily life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is often body-shamed and trolled for her skin colour and physical appearance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress with a positive attitude slammed trolls for calling her aunty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She said, “I am 38 years old but I am still hot. Shut Your mouth”Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She revealed when she uploads something without makeup netizens call her old and aunty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress gave a befitting replay saying “So what? One day you will also become aunty.”Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyamani is comfortable with the way she is and appalled by negative reactions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She believes she is not answerable to anyone apart from her parents and her fiance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meanwhile, Jawan has crossed Rs 900 crore worldwide and inches close to hitting Rs 1000 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
