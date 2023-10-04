Jawan actress Deepika Padukone and other Top 10 Bollywood celebs who are only 12th pass

Educational qualification of these celebrities will take you by surprise.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023

Deepika Padukone

Jawan actress Deepika Padukone is 12th pass. She could not complete her graduation as she took up modelling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan

Bollywood's Dabangg Khan is also allegedly 12th pass. He reportedly is a college dropout from St. Xavier's College.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan

Taare Zameen Par star Aamir Khan's highest educational qualification is 12th grade. He attended Narsee Monjee College.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also couldn't complete her graduation. Thus, she is 12th pass.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The desi girl too could not complete her graduation. She reportedly enrolled to be a criminal psychologist but that couldn't happen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actress studied commerce at Mithibai college. She then wanted to be a lawyer but she reportedly dropped out in the first year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly just 10th pass. However, he did a course in filmmaking later.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt attended Jamnabai Narsee School but she reportedly dropped out of 12th standard as she wanted to focus on acting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor reportedly failed his 12th board exams.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut

One of the most well-read and spoken celebs of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut, reportedly failed 12th standard.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor reportedly is just 5th pass. She dropped out of school after failing 6th standard, say reports.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif

Reports suggest that the Tiger 3 actress never went to school.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shah Rukh Khan’s Swades co-star Gayatri Joshi had quit acting at the peak of her career due to this reason

 

 Find Out More