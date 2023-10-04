Jawan actress Deepika Padukone and other Top 10 Bollywood celebs who are only 12th pass

Educational qualification of these celebrities will take you by surprise.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023
Jawan actress Deepika Padukone is 12th pass. She could not complete her graduation as she took up modelling.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bollywood's Dabangg Khan is also allegedly 12th pass. He reportedly is a college dropout from St. Xavier's College.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taare Zameen Par star Aamir Khan's highest educational qualification is 12th grade. He attended Narsee Monjee College.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also couldn't complete her graduation. Thus, she is 12th pass.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The desi girl too could not complete her graduation. She reportedly enrolled to be a criminal psychologist but that couldn't happen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress studied commerce at Mithibai college. She then wanted to be a lawyer but she reportedly dropped out in the first year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly just 10th pass. However, he did a course in filmmaking later.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt attended Jamnabai Narsee School but she reportedly dropped out of 12th standard as she wanted to focus on acting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Kapoor reportedly failed his 12th board exams.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the most well-read and spoken celebs of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut, reportedly failed 12th standard.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karisma Kapoor reportedly is just 5th pass. She dropped out of school after failing 6th standard, say reports.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reports suggest that the Tiger 3 actress never went to school.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
