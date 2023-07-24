Jawan actress Deepika Padukone skincare secrets
Sarvepalli Bhavana
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 24, 2023
Deepika Padukone has not only captivated audiences with her acting prowess but also mesmerized them with her beauty
She continues to shine in the limelight and attributes her flawless skin and successful career to her mother, Ujjala's, skincare routine
Deepika Padukone reveals that she was deeply influenced by her mother's 'less is more' skincare approach while growing up
In an interview, Deepika said she was hugely influenced by her mother's skincare routine and that it left a lasting impact on her
Her effective approach to skincare resonates with the superstar and played a significant role in maintaining her radiant appearance
Deepika was a professional badminton player until the age of 16 and spent time training outdoors in the sun and facing harsh weather conditions
She used to simply wash her face with water, neglecting other essential aspects like cleansing, hydrating, and using sunscreen
Deepika adapted a cleanse, hydrate, and protect routine, which she found to be simple yet highly effective
For more specialized skincare needs, she sought guidance from dermatologists, emphasizing the significance of professional advice
