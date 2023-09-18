Jawan actress Nayanthara and other South Indian actresses who allegedly underwent plastic surgery

These South Indian actresses shocked fans with their transformation.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023

Trisha Krishnan

The Ponniyin Selvan star reportedly underwent rhinoplasty to change the shape of her nose.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asin

The actor reportedly underwent a nose surgery.

Nayanthara

The Jawan star reportedly underwent a liposuction cosmetic surgery.

Shriya Saran

Reportedly, Shriya has undergone surgery to fix her upper lip.

Anushka Shetty

The Baahubali star reportedly underwent a liposuction surgery to reduce fat from her body.

Shruti Haasan

The actor openly admitted to having undergone a nose job.

Keerthy Suresh

Curious fans speculated that Keerthy had a lip enlargement surgery after seeing her in the film Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

One of the top actresses in the industry, Samantha reportedly underwent a nose job and lip surgery in 2012.

Sridevi

The late actor had reportedly done a nose job and botox.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal reportedly underwent minor surgeries to improve the shape of her lips and nose.

