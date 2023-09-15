Jawan actress Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty and more South Indian actresses in MMS scandals

MMS scandals of Jawan beauty Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty and more South Indian actresses that rocked the industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023

Vasundhara Kashyap 

Vasudhara is no longer on Instagram because a hacker leaked her private pictures with her boyfriend online. This happened back in 2014. 

Trisha Krishnan 

In 2004, a video of a woman bathing went viral — the shockwaves it created across the country. The PS 2 actress claimed it was a body double. 

Nazriya Nazim 

Popular beauty Nazriya Nazim was also linked to an MMS scandal. It was a webcam video of her lookalike that went viral.

Nayanthara and Simbu 

Pictures and videos of Jawan star Nayanthara and Simbu being cosy, kissing and hugging went viral a couple of years ago. They both were allegedly dating each other back then.

Allegations 

Media reports and rumours went viral claiming that Simbu allegedly shared private pictures after his breakup. 

Jyothika 

A video of the popular South Indian beauty Jyothika being groped in public went viral. 

Raai Laxmi 

A video of a woman dressing up grabbed headlines years ago. It was speculated that the video is of Raai Laxmi. The actress was shocked. 

Andrea and Anirudh 

Years ago, pictures of Anirudh Ravichander and Andrea Jeremiah being cosy with each other went viral. 

The truth 

Both the parties involved confirmed their pictures but claimed that they had split. 

Anushka Shetty 

A video of a naked woman went viral and people started speculating that it was Anushka Shetty. 

Hansika Motwani 

Why is it always a woman bathing video getting leaked and linked to the actresses? Turned out it was Hansika's doppelganger. 

Ranjitha 

A video of a woman being cosy with godman Swami Nithyanand went viral online. It was alleged to be actress Ranjitha. The Godman fled the country after allegations of rape by other women. 

