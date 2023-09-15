Jawan actress Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty and more South Indian actresses in MMS scandals

MMS scandals of Jawan beauty Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty and more South Indian actresses that rocked the industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023
Vasudhara is no longer on Instagram because a hacker leaked her private pictures with her boyfriend online. This happened back in 2014.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2004, a video of a woman bathing went viral — the shockwaves it created across the country. The PS 2 actress claimed it was a body double.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Popular beauty Nazriya Nazim was also linked to an MMS scandal. It was a webcam video of her lookalike that went viral.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pictures and videos of Jawan star Nayanthara and Simbu being cosy, kissing and hugging went viral a couple of years ago. They both were allegedly dating each other back then.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Media reports and rumours went viral claiming that Simbu allegedly shared private pictures after his breakup.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A video of the popular South Indian beauty Jyothika being groped in public went viral.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A video of a woman dressing up grabbed headlines years ago. It was speculated that the video is of Raai Laxmi. The actress was shocked.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Years ago, pictures of Anirudh Ravichander and Andrea Jeremiah being cosy with each other went viral.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both the parties involved confirmed their pictures but claimed that they had split.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A video of a naked woman went viral and people started speculating that it was Anushka Shetty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Why is it always a woman bathing video getting leaked and linked to the actresses? Turned out it was Hansika's doppelganger.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A video of a woman being cosy with godman Swami Nithyanand went viral online. It was alleged to be actress Ranjitha. The Godman fled the country after allegations of rape by other women.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!