Jawan actress Nayanthara beats Shah Rukh Khan on Top 10 most popular celebs of the week list

Nayanthara ranks No. 1 on this week's IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities. She has beaten Shah Rukh Khan in this list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023
Nayanthara is getting all the love for her performance in Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara has beaten Shah Rukh Khan in this list. King Khan gets the second rank.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Director Atlee ranks third in the list of IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone is fourth in the list of most popular celebrities.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The main villain of Jawan, Vijay Sethupathi got the ninth rank in the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyamani was placed 11th in the list of most popular celebrities.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanya got the 24th rank in IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan has already created history by crossing the Rs 500 crore mark in the world wide collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan has broken his own record set by his own film, Pathaan. He plays a double role in the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
