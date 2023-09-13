Jawan actress Nayanthara beats Shah Rukh Khan on Top 10 most popular celebs of the week list

Nayanthara ranks No. 1 on this week's IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities. She has beaten Shah Rukh Khan in this list.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023

Nayanthara winning hearts

Nayanthara is getting all the love for her performance in Jawan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Popular Indian Celeb

Nayanthara is on the first rank on this week’s IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayanthara beats Shah Rukh Khan

Nayanthara has beaten Shah Rukh Khan in this list. King Khan gets the second rank.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Atlee

Director Atlee ranks third in the list of IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is fourth in the list of most popular celebrities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Sethupathi

The main villain of Jawan, Vijay Sethupathi got the ninth rank in the list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyamani

Priyamani was placed 11th in the list of most popular celebrities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya got the 24th rank in IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan creating history

Jawan has already created history by crossing the Rs 500 crore mark in the world wide collection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SRK ruling!

Shah Rukh Khan has broken his own record set by his own film, Pathaan. He plays a double role in the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Pushpa 2 Vs Singham Again: Ajay Devgn annoyed with Allu Arjun? Plans to postpone cop drama?

 

 Find Out More