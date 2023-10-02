Jawan actress Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and other Top 8 actresses in the Rs 1000 crore club at the box office

List of actresses who have highest-grossing films in their name.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023
Deepika Padukone is the queen of Rs 1000 crore club as both Jawan and Pathaan crossed the mark.
Nayanthara achieved the enormous milestone with her Bollywood debut Jawan. She starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan and the film went past Rs 1000 crore mark in four weeks.
She played a small but powerful role in the film.
She played the role of Reena in the film that starred Yash in the leading role.
The film's total collection is said to Rs 1000.85 crores.
The actress played Sita in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus. The film reportedly made Rs 1,316 crores at the box office.
Shriya Saran had a cameo in RRR. The film is among the highest grossers ever.
Anushka Shetty made Devsena iconic. Baahubali 2 almost made Rs 1,429.83 crores at the box office.
She played the role of Avantika in Prabhas starrer helmed by SS Rajamouli.
The actress played the role of Shivagami in the film. It is among the highest grossers in her filmography.
She marked her Bollywood debut with this film. The sports drama with Aamir Khan in the lead crossed Rs 2,024 crores mark with its worldwide collection.
Sanya Malhotra played Babita Kumari in this film helmed by Nitesh Tiwari.
