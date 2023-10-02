Jawan actress Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and other Top 8 actresses in the Rs 1000 crore club at the box office

List of actresses who have highest-grossing films in their name.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023

Deepika Padukone - The Queen

Deepika Padukone is the queen of Rs 1000 crore club as both Jawan and Pathaan crossed the mark.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayanthara with Jawan

Nayanthara achieved the enormous milestone with her Bollywood debut Jawan. She starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan and the film went past Rs 1000 crore mark in four weeks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone in Jawan

She played a small but powerful role in the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Srinidhi with KGF 2

She played the role of Reena in the film that starred Yash in the leading role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF 2 box office

The film's total collection is said to Rs 1000.85 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt with RRR

The actress played Sita in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus. The film reportedly made Rs 1,316 crores at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shriya Saran with RRR

Shriya Saran had a cameo in RRR. The film is among the highest grossers ever.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Shetty with Baahubali 2

Anushka Shetty made Devsena iconic. Baahubali 2 almost made Rs 1,429.83 crores at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia with Baahubali 2

She played the role of Avantika in Prabhas starrer helmed by SS Rajamouli.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ramya Krishnan with Baahubali 2

The actress played the role of Shivagami in the film. It is among the highest grossers in her filmography.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fatima Sana Shaikh with Dangal

She marked her Bollywood debut with this film. The sports drama with Aamir Khan in the lead crossed Rs 2,024 crores mark with its worldwide collection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanya Malhotra with Dangal

Sanya Malhotra played Babita Kumari in this film helmed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and others shoot for the finale; who will win the trophy?

 

 Find Out More