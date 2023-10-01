Jawan actress Nayanthara, Dipika Kakar and more celebs who changed their religion

Nayanthara, Dipika Kakar, Mahesh Bhatt, Vivian D'Sena and more celebrities who changed their religion.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 01, 2023

Celebs who converted their religion

From Jawan actress Nayanthara to Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar; a look at celebrities who changed their religion.

Dipika Kakar

TV actress reportedly converted to Islam to marry Shoaib Ibrahim.

Vivian D'Sena

The TV actor revealed he embraced Islam.

AR Rahman

He was born Hindu but converted to Islam.

Nayanthara

Jawan actress was born in a Christian family and reportedly in 2011 she changed her religion to Hinduism.

Ayesha Takia

Reportedly, the diva started following Islam after marrying Farhan Azmi.

Hema Malini

Reportedly, she converted to Islam to marry Dharmendra.

Sharmila Tagore

Bollywood actress reportedly converted her religion to Islam after marrying Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Mahesh Bhatt

He converted to Islam to marry Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan.

Rakhi Sawant

She reportedly embraced Islam and changed her name to Fatima.

Amrita Singh

Born in a Sikh family, she accepted Islam before marrying Saif Ali Khan.

