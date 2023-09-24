Jawan actress Nayanthara's educational qualifications

Take a look at the educational qualifications of South superstar Nayanthara.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023

Top actor

In a career spanning over two decades, the actor has made her mark as a top star in the South Indian film industry.

School

As her father was serving in the Air Force, Nayanthara completed her studies from multiple states including Delhi, Jamnagar and Gujarat.

High School

The actor completed her high school from Balikamadom Girls high school in Thiruvalla, Kerala.

College

Nayanthara completed her graduation in English literature from Marthoma College in Thiruvalla.

Modelling career

Nayanthara worked as a part-time model to help get acting projects.

South debut

The actor made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare in 2003.

Bollywood debut

After becoming a household name in the Southern film industry, the actor recently made her Hindi film debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

Married life

Nayanthara married long-time partner and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in 2022.

Children

The actor has twin boys, Uyir and Ulag.

Upcoming films

The actor will next be seen in films Iraivan and Mannanngati Since 1960.

