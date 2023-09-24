Jawan actress Nayanthara's educational qualifications

Take a look at the educational qualifications of South superstar Nayanthara.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023
In a career spanning over two decades, the actor has made her mark as a top star in the South Indian film industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As her father was serving in the Air Force, Nayanthara completed her studies from multiple states including Delhi, Jamnagar and Gujarat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor completed her high school from Balikamadom Girls high school in Thiruvalla, Kerala.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara completed her graduation in English literature from Marthoma College in Thiruvalla.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara worked as a part-time model to help get acting projects.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare in 2003.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After becoming a household name in the Southern film industry, the actor recently made her Hindi film debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara married long-time partner and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in 2022.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor has twin boys, Uyir and Ulag.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor will next be seen in films Iraivan and Mannanngati Since 1960.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
